Original Irish Jack-o-Lanterns were truly terrifying

Published 7:17 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By Staff reports

Kayla Hertz
@IrishCentral

The Jack-O-Lantern story comes from Irish folklore, and the original was a far cry from the cute friendly Halloween decoration we know today!

A far cry from the grinning pumpkins of Halloween today, the original folklore version of Jack-o-Lanterns, named for Jack O’Lantern of the Irish myth, were actually quite terrifying. They were carved from turnips or beets rather than festive orange pumpkins and were intended to ward off unwanted visitors.

