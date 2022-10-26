Poll Managers named by Election Commission
Published 8:35 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
The Panola County Election Commission has made Poll Manager assignments for the Nov. 8 General Election. The 21 percents in the county will be worked by the managers with each place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.
Managers in District 1 (Dorothy Wilbourn, Commissioner) are:
Como
*Brenda Gaines
Glendora Dugger
Lillie Thompson
Marry Fenner
Rebecca Floyd
Union Fire
*Arlene Simpson
Gary Towns
Estellar Amos
Leighton Shearer
Sardis Courthouse
*Annie P. Smith
Hal Johnson
Cornelia Gardner
Charles Blakely
Quantella Towns
Sardis Lake
*Mattie Spears
MIchael Clark
Darlene Cole
Annie B. Perry
Managers in District 2 (Dietrick Johnson, Commissioner) are:
Sardis Library
*Stacy Street
Lenior Gipson
Kay Wolfe
Gloria Tucker
Dolly Morgan
Pleasant Grove
*Chiquita Oliver
Gloristine Hunt
Lillian Henderson
Buford Eard
Shakemia Towns
Longtown
*Brenda Rucker
Suzan Land
Dorothy Ruffin
Francis Parks
Darcus Campbell
Crenshaw
*Jimmy Dawkins
Rosemary Dawkins
Beverly Turman
Reta Merrell
Vanessa Thompson
Macedonia
*Jacqueline Glover
Tammy Thornton
Eddie Henderson
Shirley Kuykendall
Sturleen Hoskins
Managers in District 3 (Wayne Belk, Commissioner) are:
Cliff Finch
*Gloria Menzie
Viola Boston
Diane Nadolni
Calvin Land
Sandra Barnett
Courtland
*Martha Pittman
Kat Seay
Linda Bean
Cecil McGehee
Annie Cole
Hosanna
*Debbie Shearer
Jeff Shearer
Barbara Bledsoe
Edward Beale
Georgella Hall
Tocowa
*Sandra Darby
Betty Hudson
Dale Shankle
Linda Jones
Rosie Brooks
Crowder
*Keyshanda King
Dovie Watts
Arnold Twilley
Teresa Coleman
Managers in District 4 (Wanda Carmichael, Commissioner) are:
Panola Ext.
*Steven Boyd
Christina Boyd
Nancy Carr
Sandra Carr
Yvonne Taylor
Eureka
*Billy Smith
Amy Burnett
Becky Busby
Silvester Rice
Susan Randolph
Black Jack
*Larry Browning
Nancy Freeman
Gilbert Pegues
Lonnie Ales
Morris Wagner
Mt. Olivet
*Debbie Tidwell
Ronnie Smith
Pamela Crowder
Josephine Mathis
Managers in District 5 (Kaye Smythe, Commissioner) are:
B’ville Courthouse
*Wade Davis
Pat Hardy
Barbara Bruce
Johnnie Lou Smith
Mary Roden
Margaret Hinton
Patton Lane
*Mary Hudson
John R. Hudson
Tommy Toney
Percy Bruce
Madistean Cooper
Nina Kimble
Enon
*Patricia Ferrell
Bobbie Austin
Patricia Harrison
Lisa Webster
Named as Resolution Committee Members were Pam George, Selena Cook, Mattie Fenner, Gina Kilgore, and Sharon Hudson.
*Denotes RR