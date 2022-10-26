Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 17

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Erika Skyler Workman, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kentrius Dujuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault/domestic violence, and cyberstalking (threats and harassment).

Spencer Cody Jenkins, 215 East St., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Wildarius Vantrell Gale, 435 Warren St., Como, charged with possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and contempt of court.

Oct. 18

Cyndi Diane Presley, 660-A Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault of a school teacher.

Dustin Ray Sena, 1691 Wilson Rd., Lot 3, Batesville, charged with two counts of felony mischief and two counts of grand larceny.

Jarvis Cortrell Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Karian Ceeslin Snyder, 712 Walnut St., Paris, TX, charged with DUI (other).

Latyreious Tashawn Pettis, 302 Church St., Como, charged with shooting into a dwelling.

James Christopher Aven, 112 Chickapin Loop, Oxford, charged with gratification of lust.

Oct. 19

Lisa Gale Casey, 97 Gann Rd., Senatobia, charged with felony embezzlement.

Jonathan Antwan Griffin, 105 Fifth St., Crowder, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and grand larceny.

Oct. 20

Aaron Develle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, held on warrants from Batesville, Como, and Senatobia Police Departments and from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Katrina Marie Goliday, 100 Crown Circle, Water Valley, charged with false pretense.

Devin Keondre Dye, 108 Highland Dr., Senatobia, arrested on a detention order from Drug Court.

Quindriquez Antoine Watson, 1383 Town and Country Dr., Southaven, arrested on a detention order from Drug Court.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 231 Patterson Ln., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant, charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

Michael Anthony Cooper, 466 Proctor Rd., Grenada, arrested on a bench warrant, charged with possession of methamphetamine..

Tyerves Antonia Vaughn, 3794 Pine View Rd., Memphis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Dawander Lushanora Smith, 410 Blackberry St., Charleston, charged with DUI.

Oct. 21

Michael Lee Dandridge, 5701 Pleasant Grove, Como, charged with driving while license suspended, and contempt of court.

Zaylon Adrian Hebert, 325 E. Gilmore St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other) and no proof of insurance.

Ebony Marie Hervey, 805 Martin St., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Oct. 22

Steven Porter Bernard, 1418 Hwy. 3, Sarah, held for investigation.

Rapheal Lavert Larry, 6427 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Daniel Josiah Powell, 1409 Todd Turner Rd., Grove Hill, AL, charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest.

Chadrick Sanford,121 Pegues Circle, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sarai Alanaijah Parker, 114 Patterson St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Robert Earl Pittman, 4611 Tracey Lynn, Memphis, charged with DUI.

Kimyatt L. Johnson, 145 Humphrey Rd., Crowder, charged with simple assault.

Timorian Devonte Holiday, 8191 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Oct. 23

Mike B. McKinny, 111 Trianon St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

William Robert Lindsey, 10 Koppers Dr., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Larry Darnell Sanford, 25 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI refusal.

Jakory Darnell Stephens, 128 Patton Ln., Batesville, charged with felony and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Irvin Hines, 105 Teasdale Rd., Enid, charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 24

Zykeitha Brown, 96 Burns Circle, Charleston, charged with speeding, no driver license, no insurance, and DUI (other).