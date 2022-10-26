Exchange Club Donates to Batesville Magnolia

The Exchange Club of Batesville last week presented a check for $1,000 to the board of trustees for the Batesville Magnolia Cemetery as part of the ongoing project to pave the roads at the historic cemetery. On hand for the check presentation were cemetery trustees (from left) Rhonda Amis, Danny Jones, Exchange Club representative Russell Pierce, Rupert Howell, Dorothy Lou Aldridge, and Mayor Hal Ferrell. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the paving project at the cemetery can mail checks to Tax deductible contributions may be mailed to Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, c/o First Security Bank, P.O. Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606 where they will be acknowledged and a tax number will be provided. Funds are invested into a trust account administered by FSB Trust Department at no charge.