Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Oct. 18

5:10 a.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female having trouble breathing.

8:32 a.m. – King St., small grass fire reported from embers coming off grill.

9:19 a.m. – Shadow Lane, female with altered mental status, Lifeguard also responding.

10:09 a.m. – West St., fire/smoke alarm.

11:25 a.m. – Hwy. 35, Mississippi Crime Lab, smoke alarm.

11:35 a.m. – Walmart, female wearing black pants and camo pullover, medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

Oct. 19

7:08 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 32 year old male with possible blood clot in leg.

12:05 p.m. – Batesville Elementary School, 25 year old female having a seizure.

7:29 p.m. – Lester & Vance St., 30 year old male with leg pain and trouble breathing.

11:50 p.m. – James St., 90 year old female, possible heart attack.

Oct. 20

5:25 a.m. – Tindall Cove, residential fire alarm, smoke detector.

7:35 a.m. – Oakley Dr., 46 year old female with pain all over.

10:16 a.m. – Browning St., automatic fire alarm.

9:07 p.m. – King St., 62 year old male has fallen, possible broken toe.

Oct. 22

4:22 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 10 year old has fainted and sick, EMS en route.

7:52 p.m. – Jackson St., 22 year old female with chest pains and a sore throat.

11:25 p.m. – Home2Suites, male subject in an SUV bleeding from the leg.

Oct. 24

12:09 p.m. – James St., Jiffy No. 2, elderly subject has fallen and hit her head.

1:24 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 52 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:29 p.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare, automatic fire alarm.