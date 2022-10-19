North Delta School Crowns Queen

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Staff reports

Betsy Wolfe was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at Friday night’s Green Wave football game. Pictured with Queen Betsy Wolfe is head of school Eric Robertson, Rodney Wolfe, father of the Queen, and 2021 Queen Sonni Smith. The North Delta Homecoming Court included maids (from left) freshman Jada Bryant, sophomore Ella Nichopoulos, juniors Liza Clark and Emily Wells, senior Millie Williams, Queen Betsy Wolfe, seniors  Sophie Williams and Kelli Jo Manues, junior Emma Nichopoulos, sophomore Baylee Selby, and freshman Hallie Melton. (Kim Young).

