Katherine Ashlyn Tutor Reed, 20, of Courtland, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel at Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Memorial Park.