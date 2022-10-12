Rickey Weaver, 63

Rickey Weaver, age 63, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Rickey was born April 18, 1959 in Marks, MS to Wesley and Joyce Rogers Weaver. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. Rickey was a self-employed painter for many years. He loved his job and spending time with his family. Rickey was always caring for his mother by either taking her food and flowers.

Those that will continue to cherish his memory include his daughter, Kristie Hawkins Duke (Daniel) of Calhoun City, MS; mother, Joyce Rogers Weaver of Batesville, MS; three sisters, Wanda Weaver Prince (Ronnie) of Batesville, MS, Rhonda Weaver Jones of Batesville, MS, Debbie Weaver Scruggs (Rev. Jim) of Sardis, MS; brother, David Weaver (Pam) of Marks, MS; two grandchildren, Mikaela Laster and Baylee Duke.

Rickey was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Weaver; father, Wesley Weaver; brother, Mike Weaver and his grandparents.