Houston Tanner Boyette, age 16, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022 near Batesville, MS.

A memorial service to celebrate his precious life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Batesville Presbyterian Church. Family will receive family and friends at 10:00 prior to the service.

Houston was born in Oxford, MS on September 9, 2006 to Jennifer Winters Trusty and Shaun Boyette. He was a sophomore at South Panola High School where he was loved by his teachers and his numerous friends. He was so excited about getting his driver’s license because he was anxious to get an after school job to gain more independence. Houston was a tender, kind hearted young man. He had a certain calmness about him that everyone could feel; he instantly put people at ease. His beautiful smile lit up every room he entered. He was genuine, selfless, and loving beyond his years. His absence will be greatly missed in this world, but his presence was surely welcomed and met with open arms in heaven.

Houston leaves his family and many friends behind. He leaves his loving mother, Jennifer Winters Trusty and second father, Ryan Trusty of Batesville, MS. He also leaves his father, Shaun Boyette of Como, MS as well as three brothers, Christopher Mack Boyette, John Ryan Trusty, and Taylor Hawkins.

Additionally, Houston leaves his maternal grandfather, Chris Ross of Oxford, MS; his paternal grandmother, Beverly Bray (James) of Como, MS; two aunts, Jackie and Stacey Kesler of Batesville, MS; and three uncles, Tony Boyette of Forest, MS, Craig Boyette of Jackson, MS, and Rickey Boyette of Como, MS; and his cousins, Tyler Gardner, Benny Gardner, Christopher Boyette, Kelsey Turner (Ernie), Kayla Boyette, and Paige Cook.

Houston is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathryn “Kathy” Ann Ross and his paternal grandfather, Jerry Boyette.

Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.