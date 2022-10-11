Larry Edward Crews, 60, unexpectedly passed away in his home in Como MS on October 4, 2022.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4 wheeler riding with his granddaughter Macey, and caring for the many animals he and his beloved wife of 24 years had together.

He leaves behind his wife Judy Crews, his mother Carolyn Howard of Millington TN, 3 brothers, Randall Crews, Keith Holloway, and Jeff Howard, 3 daughters Stephanie (Austin) Harmon of Oxford MS, Heather (Cody) Swan of Linton IN, Jessica Harris of Bartlett TN, and 1 son Daniel Crews of Dyersburg TN.

He also leaves behind 2 granddaughters, Macey and Madison, and 5 grandsons, Jordan, Peyton, Kaleb, Logan, and Jacob, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends he loved dearly.