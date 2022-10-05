Grandslam Fall State Champs

The 7U Batesville Braves posted a 5-0 record and won the Grandslam Fall State tournament in Tupelo last weekend. Pictured with the first place rings are (front, from left) Duke Bell, Cooper Miles, Ezra Carpenter, Mathis Roberts, Buster Bell, Myles Bright, (second row) Mason Wright, Thomas Burnett, Judd Jones (Tournament MVP), Tristian Spearman, Slates Elliot, and (back) coaches Haylei Bell, Jimmy Elliot,Brandon Burnett, Nate Bell and Brent Roberts.