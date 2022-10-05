County’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorialized

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps and his office held an unveiling ceremony of a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers who have been killed in the line of duty while serving in their official capacity for the citizens of the county.

Retired State Supreme Court Justice George Carlson, delivering the keynote address, referenced Scottish evangelist Oswald Chambers, saying “It is one thing to go through a crisis grandly, but quite another thing to go through every day glorifying God when there is no witness, no limelight, no one paying the remotest attention to us.”

Carlson said police and deputies do the same on a daily basis in their chosen profession, often going things and performing tasks that keep the public safe while the protected public has no idea of the daily dedication their well being requires.