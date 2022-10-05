College Roundup

Patrick Shegog accounted for 411 yards of total offense with seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in Delta State’s 70-31 rout of Valdosta State.

Steven Edwards had four tackles in Northeast Mississippi CC’s 34-31 loss to Holmes.

K.J. Jefferson was 13-of-24 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown with 38 yards on 17 carries as Arkansas fell to No.2 ranked Alabama 49-26

D’Jordan Strong registered two tackles and two passes-broken-up in Coastal Carolina’s 34-30 victory over Georgia Southern.