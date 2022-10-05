Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 3:48 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Sept. 27
6:57 a.m. – Panola Ave., 70 year old male with diabetic emergency.
9:38 a.m. – South Panola High School, Vo-Tech building, automatic fire alarm.
3:25 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, 68 year old female feeling dizzy and faint at the pharmacy.
Sept. 28
8:04 a.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., two vehicle motor vehicle crash, one vehicle in a ditch, air bags are deployed.
9:38 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., 56 year old male has fallen, with neck pain.
2:37 p.m. – Wal Mart, market side, female with possible stroke.
4:45 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., vehicle versus tree incident, unknown injuries, law officers also en route.
5:02 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, male subject with low blood pressure.
5:14 p.m. – East St., 40 year old female unresponsive.
8:08 p.m. – Home2Suites, fire alarm.
Sept. 29
9:40 a.m – Hwy. 6E, near the orange storage buildings, car has hit a tree and is smoking.
11:59 a.m. – King St., 48 year old female has fallen and is bleeding from the head.
7:37 p.m. – Draper St., female with a medical emergency.
8:41 p.m. – Pettit St., 66 year old female with chest pain.
Sept. 30
7:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E and Good Hope Rd., automobile accident.
4:56 p.m. – Power Drive., 60 year old male has fallen.
6:19 p.m. – Martinez St., 65 year old female with foot pain and sore throat.
Oct. 1
7:16 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Bates St., two car accident, no injuries.
Oct. 2
12:00 a.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Coin Laundry, 66 year old male with neck pain.
9:46 a.m. – Vick St., 70 year old female with weakness.
10:47 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, automatic smoke alarm.
Oct. 3
10:51 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, possible fire emergency.
2:01 p.m. – Sweetgum Rd., 88 year old female with swelling in legs and pain.
5:28 p.m. – Claude St., 17 year old female sick at stomach.
5:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Bates St., subject slumped over in vehicle, unsure if breathing.
7:28 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., elderly female needs lift assist.