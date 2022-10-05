Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Sept. 27

6:57 a.m. – Panola Ave., 70 year old male with diabetic emergency.

9:38 a.m. – South Panola High School, Vo-Tech building, automatic fire alarm.

3:25 p.m. – Keating Rd., Kroger, 68 year old female feeling dizzy and faint at the pharmacy.

Sept. 28

8:04 a.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., two vehicle motor vehicle crash, one vehicle in a ditch, air bags are deployed.

9:38 a.m. – Kornegay Rd., 56 year old male has fallen, with neck pain.

2:37 p.m. – Wal Mart, market side, female with possible stroke.

4:45 p.m. – Hadorn Rd., vehicle versus tree incident, unknown injuries, law officers also en route.

5:02 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, male subject with low blood pressure.

5:14 p.m. – East St., 40 year old female unresponsive.

8:08 p.m. – Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Sept. 29

9:40 a.m – Hwy. 6E, near the orange storage buildings, car has hit a tree and is smoking.

11:59 a.m. – King St., 48 year old female has fallen and is bleeding from the head.

7:37 p.m. – Draper St., female with a medical emergency.

8:41 p.m. – Pettit St., 66 year old female with chest pain.

Sept. 30

7:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E and Good Hope Rd., automobile accident.

4:56 p.m. – Power Drive., 60 year old male has fallen.

6:19 p.m. – Martinez St., 65 year old female with foot pain and sore throat.

Oct. 1

7:16 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Bates St., two car accident, no injuries.

Oct. 2

12:00 a.m. – Van Voris St., Smith Coin Laundry, 66 year old male with neck pain.

9:46 a.m. – Vick St., 70 year old female with weakness.

10:47 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, automatic smoke alarm.

Oct. 3

10:51 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, possible fire emergency.

2:01 p.m. – Sweetgum Rd., 88 year old female with swelling in legs and pain.

5:28 p.m. – Claude St., 17 year old female sick at stomach.

5:49 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Bates St., subject slumped over in vehicle, unsure if breathing.

7:28 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., elderly female needs lift assist.