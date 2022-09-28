Tigers Roar Past Hernando

South Panola scored early and often last Friday, Sept. 23, at Dunlap Stadium, defeating the visiting Hernando Tigers 41-0 behind the arm of quarterback David Hubbard and a fast, aggressive defense that turned in a shutout performance. The 3-1 Tigers picked up the win in the first 6A Region 1 game of the season, and will travel to Olive Branch this week for another district game. Against Hernando, Hubbard threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns. (Glennie Pou)

