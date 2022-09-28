B’ville Students Dig Deep

Elementary School leads Go Jim Go fundraiser collecting more than $6K

WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers brought his Go Jim Go fundraising bicycle tour for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis to Pope and Batesville schools last Friday, Sept. 23. Students lined College and Atkins Streets in Batesville with signs and posters, cheering on the riders and hoping to get a handshake from the star attraction. Jaggers, who has been conducting the event for 17 years, collected checks of more than $8,700 at just BES and BIS alone. Kendra Phelps (yellow shirt) made the presentation with Mayor Hal Ferrell on behalf of Batesville Intermediate, and Elementary School principal Dr. Amy Sutton and substitute teacher Christine Pride are pictured with the largest check Jaggers collected – $6,654 from the students and staff of BES. Millions have been raised for LeBonheur by the children, teachers, and staff of Mid South schools through the campaign. The meteorologist has often made note of the generosity of Panola County citizens, who each year far out give most all other schools on his three-state tour, and collectively have accounted for hundreds of thousands in donations to the children’s hospital. (Glennie Pou)