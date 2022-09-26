Margaret Diane Koszyk, 76, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home in Harmontown.

Diane was born on Aug. 17, 1946, to the late James Marion Prescott and Emily Catherine Messner Prescott in Corinth, MS. She worked has a cook for several different restaurants throughout her lifetime. She was of Catholic faith and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church when she was able. Diane was a wonderful cook and enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV. She also enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, and going to the casino.

Her memory will be cherished by the family she leaves behind which includes her three children, Walter Koszyk of Harmontown, Kim Lantrip of Oxford, and Rebecca “Becky” Brewer of Batesville; one brother, Larry Prescott of Bridgeview, IL; 6 grandchildren, Timothy Allen Jaco, Bobby Gene Jaco, Anthony Scott Jaco, Ashton Williams, Cameron Stone, and John-Collins Brewer; and 3 great grandchildren, Kenneth Brantley Helmes, Brewer Wayne Williams, and Huckston Finn Williams.

Along with her parents, Diane is preceded in death by three siblings, Marion Cecille “Sue” Oliver, Raymond Eugene “Bene” Prescott, and James “Jimmy” Prescott.

There will be no services held.