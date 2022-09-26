James Vernon Jackson, 94, of Sardis, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Mr. Jackson was born on Nov. 11, 1927, to Ada Taylor Jackson and Dunlap Jackson. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Sardis, where he served as church secretary for thirty years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He served on the Board of Director for North Delta Schools for twelve years. Mr. Jackson was a devoted family man and “his word was his bond”. He loved to watch old westerns, such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza, enjoyed wood working and gardening, and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his son, Mike Jackson and his wife Rita of Sardis, MS; one grandson, Mike Ware and one grandchild, Natalie Ware. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Carlisle Jackson; five brothers, Horace, Hoyte, Archie, Irving, and Lynn Jackson; three sisters, Janice Douglas, Mary J. Hooks, and Christine J. Dean, and his parents.

Funeral services were Sept. 23, at First Baptist Church in Sardis. Interment was at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Baptist Children’s Village, 150 Farrow Manor Dr., Coldwater, MS 38618.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel is honored to have charge of arrangements