Carolyn Sue Mills “Granny Banny”, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon peacefully at her residence in Crowder, MS.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the service time beginning 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grands and great great grandchild, bird watching and was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

Those whom she leaves behind to cherish her memory include one daughter, Cathy Chandler (Frankie) of Grenada, MS; two sons, Ricky Mills (Renee) of Crowder, MS; Randy Mills (Chris) of Oxford, MS; twelve grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, one brother Ronald Chaney of Crowder, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Bertha Cannon Chaney, two grand daughters, Brooklyn Hernandez & Joy Michelle Mills, one sister Hazel Easley, two brothers, H.B. Chaney Jr & Charles Thomas Chaney.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or Le Bonheur