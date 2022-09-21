Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89

Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Pat was born Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Col. John Malcolm Davis and Irene Peterson Davis, the oldest of 4 children including her twin, Ginger. Pat’s father was a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corp. and her family had the opportunity to travel to many different places while growing up. Pat loved to tell stories of the places she lived as a child. Pat graduated from Punahou High School while stationed in Honolulu, HI.

In 1951 she met the love of her life, Charles Ray Nix, a Sergent in the Marine Corp stationed in Hawaii. The two were married January 20, 1952 and enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2013.

The family settled in Batesville and Pat worked from home raising her three children. She enjoyed sewing and often made clothes for her children to wear. After the children were grown, Pat worked for Shackeroff’s in Batesville. She enjoyed working and took pride in her job as she did anything else she was involved with.

She loved to travel to see her relatives in Kentucky, Reno Nevada, and Idaho. Charles was elected to the State Senate in 1972. Pat relished being a Senator’s wife and always enjoyed the political events she and Charles would attend together.

Christmas was Pat’s favorite holiday. She loved to decorate and entertain her family and would start preparing months ahead of time for the celebration. Pat liked shopping and traveling with her best friend, Inez Warren. She was blessed to be a member of the “Birthday Group”. Twelve long-time friends who gathered for lunch to celebrate their birthdays together. A few of them being; Inez Warren, Billie Louis Marshall, Betty Lee Robison, Nan Sullivan, Mary Alice Thornton, Marguerite Williams, Georgia Seale, and Elenor Ray Waldrup. Pat had the sharpest mind and her memory was amazing even to the very end. She was a life-long member of the Batesville Presbyterian Church and a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Circle for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Nix; her two sisters, Mary Virginia Davis Hirshland and Irene Davis Morse.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Rebecca Nix Reed (Bobby), Charles Ray “Chuck” Nix, Jr., and Howard Malcolm Nix (Kim) all of Batesville; one brother, John Malcolm Davis, Jr. of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a memorial contribution in Pat’s name to Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, P.O. Box 713 Batesville, MS, or to the Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka St. Batesville, MS.