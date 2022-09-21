Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville.

Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to the late William Roden and Glenda Miller Roden in Rosedale. She loved to dance and listen to music. Linda also enjoyed riding out to the lake and fishing. Most importantly, Linda cherished the time she spent with her family. She had a special love for her children and grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind includes her three children, Michael Lynn Daugherty, Anthony Wade Daugherty, and Jorje Antonio Soriano all of Batesville; her six siblings, Debbie Morris of Batesville, William Roden of Batesville, Charles Roden of Batesville, Billy Miller of Leland, Roxanne Duthu of Arkansas, and Ronnie Whitaker of Leland; and 7 grandchildren.