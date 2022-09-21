Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81

Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Born May 29, 1941 to the late Carl W. Price and Eva Mae Guyer Price, Ann was a member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church. She was very athletic and loved sports. She enjoyed playing softball and basketball but perhaps her favorite hobby was taking care of her beloved husband, Chester.

She loved to feed anyone who came through her door and would always make sure to tell you “I’ve got something ready.” She will be missed by all those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward S. Price, Harold E. Price, and Fred M. Price and two sisters, Bernice Burns and Margaret Price. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 62 years, Chester O. Woodard, two sons, Robert M. Woodard (Brenda), of Pope, and Randall Scott Woodard (Bridget), of Batesville, one daughter, Eva Mae Hartfield (Rusty), of Horn Lake, one brother, Carol W. Price of Sardis, and one sister, Emily Appleton, of Sardis, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.