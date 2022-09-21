Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Frances was born August 23, 1941, in Yazoo County to the late Floyd and Gladys Lucille Davis Frost. She worked at Kings Daughters Hospital in Greenville. After moving to Batesville she was a homemaker. Frances was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville.

In a true homemaking fashion, Frances enjoyed cooking and keeping her home clean and tidy. She also enjoyed spending as much time with her family and attending family reunions. Most of all, Frances loved her grandkids.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her memory, includes her husband of 53 years, Tim Robertson of Batesville,; two sons, Timothy Robertson (Patricia) of Coldwater, and Jason Robertson (Lacey) of Batesville; three sisters, Barbara Hiller of Phoenix, AZ, Deanie Davis of Gonzales, LA, Rose Mary Hammett of Lexington; three grandchildren, Thomas Robertson, Belle Robertson and Roy Bland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wallace Kenneth Frost and her sister, Maria Elizabeth Frost Reece.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may forward those to the First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Ave., Batesville, MS 38606.