Property transfers between August 29 – September 2, 2022, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Cynthia Ann Hughes McDowell to Dannie Earl Hughes et al., 56 acres, more or less, all being in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Brenda Lewallen to Michael and Gidget Evans, Lot 814, Section H of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to John McAfee, 2.7-acre part of the South Half of Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.

Christopher and Amy Franklin to Joseph and Debra Jones, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Charlie Barnes to Ricky and Geraldine Brown, Lot 10 of the Third Addition of Plum Point Subdivision.

Benjamin Boren to Sasha and Oddis Barr, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8, Range 6 West.

James and Marie Inman to Robert Titus, Lot 18, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Christopher Lee Willis et al. to Christopher Lee Willis, Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Alex Crossroads Properties, LLC to Rafie Properties, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Katherine R. Cannon, Trustee of the Wilburn W. Cannon and Katherine R. Cannon Management Trust, A fractional part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 27 North, Range 2 West.

Katherine R. Cannon to Birl and Melissa Bolen, A fractional part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Steven Jenkins to Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Marks, Mississippi, 5 acres and a house, 5677 Macedonia Road, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Citizens Bank & Trust Company of Marks, Mississippi to Jessica Aldison, 5 acres and a house, 5677 Macedonia Road, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Tim and Mika Joyner to 3 Minute Enterprises, LLC, Lot 60, Section A of the Sardis View Subdivision.

Lauren and Cody Gullick to Bryan Hall, A part of the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Monty and Debra Vaughan to Rusty Vaughan, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Gordon and Deborah Jenkins to James and Cynthia Overstreet, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

William and Rebecca Grantham to William Grantham, Trustee of Grantham Family Revocable Trust, A part of the West Half of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West and being Lot 6 of Fox Meadows Subdivision.

Justin and Jennifer Whitaker to Cody and Lauren Gullick, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, and a part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Fred Burford to Fly Timber Company, Inc., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21; part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22; part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28; and part of the West Half of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Wjohnson Rd, LLC to TD Holdings, LLC, Part of Lot 110, Block 31, Juanita Reservation.

TD Holdings, LLC to John Lantern, Part of Lot 110, Block 31, Juanita Reservation.

Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC to William Parker, Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

William and Teresa Wallace to Anthony and Minnie Jean Birge, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Melody Baker Carter and Billy Baker to Clare and Richard Harris, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Clare and Richard Harris to Clare and Richard Harris et al., A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Angela King to April Lynn Wade et al., Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Clare and Richard Harris to Melody Baker Carter and Billy Baker, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 7, Range 8; Southwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7, Range 8; fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7, Range 8; Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 7, Range 8; fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southeast Quarter, fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7, Range 8.

Melody Baker Carter and Billy Baker to Melrose Farm LLC, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 7, Range 8; Southwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7, Range 8; fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7, Range 8; Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 7, Range 8; fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southeast Quarter, fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7, Range 8.

Thomas Leverett to Thomas Leverett and Kellea Carlisle, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Robert Shumaker to Robert and Debra Ann Shumaker, Lots 2 and 23 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Panola Habitat, Inc. to Darlene Farmer, Fraction of Lot 26, Block 7, Ward Reservation.