Community Calendar

Sept. 14-16

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will host their annual Fall Revival with The Phillips Family of Gaffney, SC, on Wednesday through Friday. Fellowship supper at 5 p.m. and worship services at 7 p.m. each night. Call 662-609-0546 for more information.

Sept. 17

Into the Wild Pop Up Shop at the Wilbourn Building, 106 Court St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors are needed. Contact Shaniya T. Moore at 662-543-6099 for more information. Guest speaker will be Prophetess Deona Benson.

Sept. 17

Please join Pope Baptist Church for the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox fundraiser and fall festival at 4 p.m. There will be games, BBQ plates, a cake walk, silent auction and singing. Takeout plates will also be available. The meal will begin at 5 p.m. Meal cost is $10. Tickets will be sold after church on Sunday mornings through Sept. 11. Spots can be reserved at https://forms.gle/giQW2xAr2kXrewb68 . Fill out this form by Sunday, Sept. 11. If you have already bought a ticket or plan to buy a physical ticket, no need to fill out the form.

Sept. 22

First Security Bank will present a community development program – Will Preparation – by appointment only beginning at 10 a.m. at the FSB Trust Building. The Will Preparation program will be presented by attorney Al Cutturini, Elder Law Project director at NM Rural Legal Services. To update a will, or learn how to make one, contact Belinda Morris at bmorris@firstsecuritybk.com or 662-563-9311 ext. 1130 for an appointment. The sessions are free and open to persons age 60 and over.

Sept. 24

13th Annual Sardis Classic Open Car Show sponsored by the Sardis Chamber of Commerce and Mississippi Delta Street Rods. Open to all makes & models. Registration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 3 p.m. Local crafts and food vendors, family fun for everyone all day. For info about car show contact Jimmy Moore (934-5424) or Darrell Martin (561-5163).

Sept. 24

DeSoto Rifle & Pistol Club (7171 Compress Rd., Como) will host a Veterans Appreciation Day with the range open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for use by veterans and their spouses only. Complimentary donuts and coffee in the morning and barbecue for lunch. For more info contact Robert Bateman at rbateman250@gmail.com. Please RSVP by Sept. 18.

Sept. 24

Panola County community appreciation event for Julius Harris at North Panola High School auditorium at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the event and help pay tribute to Mr. Harris’ many years of public service.

Sept 25

The West Camp M.B. Church will celebrate the 1st anniversary of Pastor Richard and Sister Angie Hairston at 9:45 a.m. Pastor James Hull and the Mt. Hope Church are the special guests. The colors will be hunter green with a touch of gold. All are invited.

Sept. 25

Panola County Singing Convention will be hosted by Mt. Olivet Methodist Church (60 Hunt Road) at 3 p.m. The community gospel singing is for anyone wanting to enjoy an evening of traditional gospel music. Singers from area churches are cordially invited. All are welcome. For more info contact Donna Traywick at 901-828-8824.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Mules and Blues Fest in Marks is returning after a two year break due to Covid. The 6th annual festival is a celebration to remember and celebrate the Poor People’s Campaign, Dr. Martin Luther King, the Mule Train, and the culture of the MS Delta. This event is free to the public. Great food, live music, and loads of fun. For information about vendor applications contact Jermeria Skillom @ 662-619-0734.

Oct. 1

1st Annual Gospel Music Fest at 6 p.m. in downtown Batesville. The Wilbourn Building, 106 Court St., free admission. Presented by Wilson Hobby Shop, featuring The Hankins Family, The Wilsons, Christian Way, and Roy Wilson. All are welcome.

Oct. 3

The October meeting of the Batesville Friends of the Library will be at noon in the small meeting room of the library.

Oct. 8

South Panola Class of 1965 reunion luncheon is scheduled for all classmates who can attend. For information and to RSVP contact Jim Pitcock at 662-934-4345.

Oct. 8

Art Mart on the Square 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All artists and arts/crafts vendors interested in reserving a spot should contact Batesville Main Street at 563-3126. Exchange Club of Batesville will also have its fall pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at Batesville Intermediate School. Dine in or carry out.

Oct. 29

Scare on the Square from 10 a.m. to noon on the Batesville Square. Presented by Main Street Program and sponsored by local merchants and organizations. Free candy, prizes, and goodies of all kinds for children. Business owners or groups who wish to participate should contact Panola Partnership at 563-3126. Vendors can win best trunk awards. Family fun for all ages.

Oct. 31

Panola Med will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the back lot behind the hospital. Music, candy, and surprises for children.

Wednesdays

Batesville Square Market each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fried pies, pork skins, baked goods, chicken salad, produce, jams and jellies, crafts, etc. Contact market manager Joyce Russell at 662-710-2705 for vendor information or general questions. Vendor spots are $10 per week.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.