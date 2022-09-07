Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 29

John Ira Mabry, 1477 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of a protection order.

Matthew Gregory Young, 645 Royal Crown Dr., Collierville, TN, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Vontarus Antrell Oliver,147 Don Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with vandalism.

Alisa Monet Petty, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Clyde Henderson, 112 Williams St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Twomias Dmari Flowers, 6462 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, careless driving, driving while license suspended, no child restraint, and child endangerment.

Aug. 30

John Henry Leverson, 114 Matthew Dr., Apt. 25, Senatobia, charged with trespassing.

Bobbie Heffner, Sr., 314 Walton St., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

James Curtis Oliver, 86 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Wesley Eugene Pegues, 423 Warren St., Como, charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, and careless driving.

Aug. 31

Derrick Martinus Cunningham, 4465 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and failure to yield to blue lights.

Sept. 1

Stephen Ray Mathis, 126 East St., Marrion, AR, charged with one count of gratification of lust and one court of attempt to commit and offense.

James Erdman Vestah, 2 Belk Rd., Sunflower, held for Greenwood.

Brandon Eric Houston, 103 Dickie Dr., Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Amy Michelle Berryhill, 1274 Terry Rd., Lambert., held on a bench warrant.

Daryl Dewayne Lewis, 3024 Longtown Rd., Sarah, held on a bench warrant/failure to comply with Drug Court.

Sept. 2

Robert Larson Kersh, Jr., 7132 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Marco Cortez Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with no driver’s license.

Shamika Denise Petty, 228 Josh St., Oxford, charged with contempt of court/failure to comply.

Wanya Deon Hale, 405 H Street, Marks, charged with simple domestic violence.

David Shane Knight, 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended.

Staycy Chapman, 210B King St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, expired tag, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

William Devante Armstead, 52950 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and felony receiving stolen property.

Sept. 3

Justin Bradly Perry, 872A Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief, disorderly conduct, and disturbance of the peace.

Michael Dale McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disturbance of a family.

Lakrystal Queenshay Brownlee, 210 West St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Takila Lynnett Hampton, 503 Hopson St., Tutwiler, charged with DUI (other).

Alisha Shaneice Warrick, Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Craig Dywane Jefferson, 2400 Springhill Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Gregory Betts, 3682 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant (contempt of court).

Sept. 4

Earica Lanail Fondren, 1272 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Odextrius Delavonta Curry, 101 Kirk Ave., Apt. C7, Grenada, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, improper equipment, and driving while license suspended.

Donald Morris, 7705 Malone Rd., Olive Branch, charged with open container and careless driving.

Micahel Darrell Jones, 324 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI, speeding, and no seatbelt.

Sept. 5

Martavious Keshun Armstrong, 317 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.