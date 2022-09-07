Green Wave gets district win; face Bayou Friday

Fresh off their district win at Kirk Academy 35-9 last week, North Delta School looks to break a three-game losing streak to Bayou Academy as they host the Colts Friday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Both teams enter the game at 2-1 on the season.

The 5A Colts are coming off a 35-0 victory at Greenville Washington Friday and also defeated Marshall Academy 37-6 the week before. Bayou’s lone loss was a 35-7 verdict at Riverfield, LA, in their season opener.

Offensive starters for Bayou are sophomore quarterback John Howard Gilbert, junior running back Jase Fratesi, and senior wide receiver J.B. Capacaccia who leads the team with nine receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilbert has thrown for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts defense is led by linebackers Rimmer Jennings and Luke Ward along with safety Marshall Weaver.

Last Friday, North Delta trailed Kirk 9-7 midway through the second quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points to pick up the district victory.

The Green Wave used a punishing rushing attack led by Brady Harris who scored on runs of 11,10, and 1 yard in the first half.

Gage Bryant put North Delta ahead 14-9 with a 18-yard run with 6:38 left in the second quarter. Bryant iced the game with a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Junior placekicker Rowen Gordon was perfect on five-of-five extra point attempts.

Green Wave fans can hear a live broadcast of the game at the undefined radio site, either on a computer or using the app for smartphones.