James Timothy Tuttle, 60

James Timothy “T-Bone” Tuttle, 60, of Byhalia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his home, with his loving devoted wife Betty by his side.

Tim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty Gurley Tuttle, his mother, Sandy Tuttle, sisters, Lori Tuttle Wilson, Debby Tuttle Weathers (Charley), and Tammy Tuttle Singleton (Mike). His nephews, Jim Sanderlin (Ashley), and Zack Wilson. He loved all his great nephews and nieces. He loved Mary Lou Warren like a daughter. He was preceded in death by his father, James William Tuttle.

Tim was pipe fitter and engineer by trade. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. Tim was the best “Grill Master” and he and Betty would host many holiday and special events at their home in Harmontown. He enjoyed good country music and was known to grab Betty and dance the night away.

T-Bone, as he was known to his closest family and friends, always had a smile, a kind word, and a twinkle in his dark brown eyes. He spent the last year sitting on his porch on Church Street with Betty and waving to everyone who passed by.

The celebration of life service was held Monday, Sept. 5, at Byhalia UMC. Interment was in Byhalia Cemetery.