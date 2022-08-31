Patricia Fay Green, 68, of Batesville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 5, from 10am until the funeral service begins at noon, all at Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery.

Fay, as she was affectionately known, loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were her pride and joy. You could even say that they were her life.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Louis O’Quinn and Emma Franks O’Quinn and two sisters, Kay Shields and Sue Wilson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Billy W. Green, two sons, Jimmy Poynor (Julie), of Independence, and Billy W. “Squeak” Green, Jr., of Batesville, six grandchildren, Aaron Poynor (Haley), Autumn Malone (Justin), Ashlynn Goley (Lane), Jacob Poynor, Courtney Johnson (Seth), and Wess Anglin (Laura), eight great-granchildren, Brock Poynor, Carter Poynor, Cannon Poynor, Macie Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Sawyer Johnson, Mari-Kathryn Johnson, and Jolee Anglin, as well as two sisters, Joyce Haynes (Bob) and Sandra Tutor (Tommy), both of Batesville, and numerous nieces and nephews she loved as her own.