Property transfers between Aug. 15 – 19, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Mary Murphy to Keith Fondren, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Leslie Bohannon to Christopher and Teddy Martin, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Katelyn Hills and Warren Weeks to Bryan and Stephanie Bailey, A part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Leigh Anne Swindle to Russell and Margaret Woods, Lot 20, Harmon Subdivision.

Dorothy Wells to Paige Trusty Evans, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Matthew Murphy to J. Laine Land & Cattle Co., LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Larry Sutton to Charles Dodson, Part of the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 16 of the Collins Map of the City of Batesville.

Rosa Jones to Larry Madlock, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8, Range 8 South.

William Sharp to Bubba and Andrea Dunn, A parcel in the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Katherine Morrison to John and Katherine Morrison, Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 6 West.

Dunlap & Kyle Company, Inc. to City of Batesville, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Terry and Jamie Hubbard to City of Batesville, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cynthia M. Gray Share of the Mothershed Combined Trusts et al. to JWM Development, LLC, Two tracts in the Willa Cox Subdivision.

Cellular South Real Estate Inc. to American Towers, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

North Mississippi Grain Company, Inc. to Delta Planting Co., LLC, Parts of Section 17 and 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Willie and Joe Johnson to Delores Hardwick, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Melissa Sellers to Ryan Sellers, Lots 536 and 537 of Section E, Enid (Shores) Lake Subdivision.

Sidney Burns, Jr. to FSB & Co., LLC, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, and all that part of Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 25 that lies North of the public road, all in Township 8, Range 8 West.

Regina Waldrip to Harold Waldrip, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, and Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Drake Black and Katie Pullen to SQ Props, LLC, Lot 4 of Block 28, City of Batesville.

Charles Barnett, Jr. to Albert Barnett, The North Half of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Dorothy Palmer to Timothy and Alvin Madison, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 9.

Allie Shankle to Kenneth and Angela Hubbard, Lot 7 of Block 13, City of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Paula Ann Yancey to Bennie Yancey, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

The Estate of Mildred Purvis to Leslie and Lois Smith, Part of the North Half of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Freddie Burke to Frances Burke, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Goodmill, LLC to Steven and Rachel Goodwin, A parcel in the South Half of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Kimberly Blythe to John Still, III, A fraction of Section 35, Township 7, Range 7.

Tyara Bishop to Apke Investments, LLC, A tract in Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

John Paseur to Derek and Rita Joseph, A parcel in the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

William Wallace to Latonia Fletcher-Hicks, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.