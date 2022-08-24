Main Street dates set for fall, holidays

The Batesville city board last week approved the dates requested by the Main Street program for use of the Square during the fall and holiday seasons.

The popular Fall Concert series will begin Sept. 29 and continue the next three Thursday evenings, Oct. 6, 13, and 20.

Scare on the Square was approved for Oct. 29, with aldermen asking Main Street director Mamie Avery to coordinate with the police department for extra patrols and directions for parking during both events.

To wrap up the year, Main Street will sponsor the annual Holiday Open House for merchants both downtown and across the city on Nov. 20.

Avery told board members additional details about each event will be reported in future board meetings.