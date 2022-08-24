Green Wave hosts Pillow this Friday

Published 9:38 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Brad Greer

North Delta won season opener at Rossville

After slipping past Rossville (TN) Christian 27-8 in their season opener, the North Delta School Green Wave returns to the friendly confines of its home field to take on Pillow Academy this Friday in a 7:30  p.m kickoff.

The Green Wave will be looking to make a little history by defeating the Mustangs of Greenwood for the first time in five tries.

North Delta will look to senior signal-caller Semmes Dorrell along with running back Brady Harris and RB/LB Britt Robertson to carry the load on offense.

Senior linebacker Ridge Aldison spearheads the Green Wave defense.

Pillow opened their season with a 32-3 victory over Kirk last week. The Mustangs counter with senior running back Dayne Sanford and fellow seniors Layne Harper and Drew Lamb.

Harris, a Senatobia transfer, made an impressive debut in the green and white uniform with three rushing touchdowns in the win over Rossville.

Harris got North Delta on the board with a 20-yard burst on the Green Waves opening possession followed by a Caleb Walls PAT.

The score stayed 7-0 until the third quarter when Harris busted a 35-yard scamper into the endzone for a 13-0 North Delta lead.

Rossville closed the margin to 13-8 at the end of the third before the Green Wave put the game away with a two-yard scoring run by Dorrell and Harris’ 59-yard jaunt to make the score 27-8.

The North Delta defense put the final exclamation point on the night by stopping the Wolves at the Wave’s two-yard line with under a minute to play.

Photo: North Delta’s Brady Harris breaks into the open against Rossville Christian last Friday in the Green Wave’s 27-8 victory. (Kim Young)

