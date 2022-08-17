Scouting For Summer Fun

Batesville Boy Scouts Troop 478 made the most of this summer’s camp opportunities at Comer Scout Reservation in northeast Alabama. The trip included a variety of activities and chances for local Scouts to earn merit badges. Knox Logan and Elijah Pope worked on square lashing and survival knots under the guidance of Scoutmaster Jim Whitten while making progress on their Pioneering Merit Badges. There was plenty of time for fun as well, especially when entering a Class 4 rapid on the Ocoee River. In the raft is leader Chris Pope, Nolan Hollingsworth, Dalton Mills, Elijah Pope, and Knox Logan. (Contributed)