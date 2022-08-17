Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:03 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Aug. 9
9:13 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 76 year old man, Lifeguard needs assistance with patient feeling weak.
10:55 a.m. – West St., family needs assistance getting into house.
Aug. 10
5:50 a.m. – Henderson St., residential fire alarm, keyholder has been notified.
4:48 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Franklin Financial, elderly man has ran into parked four-wheelers.
Aug. 11
5:09 a.m. – Draper St., 22 year old female with chest pain.
6:53 a.m. – Lester St., (elderly apartments) resident reporting smell of smoke.
7:21 a.m. – I-55 southbound near Long Creek bridge, vehicle wreck, rescue assistance requested.
10:13 a.m. – Jackson St., 50 year old man has medical emergency.
11:55 a.m. – Randy Hedricks Dr., smoke smell reported.
Aug. 12
6:59 a.m. – Georgia St., lift assist, Lifeguard also en route.
5:19 p.m. – Baker St., carbon monoxide alarm.
8:40 p.m. – Kroger, parking lot, female has unknown medical emergency.
11:38 p.m. – Maurice Lane, 26 year old female, possible childbirth.
Aug. 13
9:54 a.m. – Booker T St., resident advises she smells gas outside the residence.
12:07 p.m. – Patton Lane, elderly female with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.
5:27 p.m. – Quitman County requesting assistance with house fire that is threatening church next door.
7:39 p.m. – Bradford St., 70 year old male, possible stroke.
7:41 p.m. – Ozbirn St., 60 year old female with diabetic emergency.
Aug. 14
1:39 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 73 year old female has fallen and injured her head.
9:59 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, subject is having a seizure, Lifeguard also en route.
11:17 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.
Aug. 15
8:13 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Kelly’s One Stop, gas leak reported.
12:49 p.m. – Van Voris, male subject having double vision and seeing spots.