Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Aug. 9

9:13 a.m. – Hickory Lane, 76 year old man, Lifeguard needs assistance with patient feeling weak.

10:55 a.m. – West St., family needs assistance getting into house.

Aug. 10

5:50 a.m. – Henderson St., residential fire alarm, keyholder has been notified.

4:48 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Franklin Financial, elderly man has ran into parked four-wheelers.

Aug. 11

5:09 a.m. – Draper St., 22 year old female with chest pain.

6:53 a.m. – Lester St., (elderly apartments) resident reporting smell of smoke.

7:21 a.m. – I-55 southbound near Long Creek bridge, vehicle wreck, rescue assistance requested.

10:13 a.m. – Jackson St., 50 year old man has medical emergency.

11:55 a.m. – Randy Hedricks Dr., smoke smell reported.

Aug. 12

6:59 a.m. – Georgia St., lift assist, Lifeguard also en route.

5:19 p.m. – Baker St., carbon monoxide alarm.

8:40 p.m. – Kroger, parking lot, female has unknown medical emergency.

11:38 p.m. – Maurice Lane, 26 year old female, possible childbirth.

Aug. 13

9:54 a.m. – Booker T St., resident advises she smells gas outside the residence.

12:07 p.m. – Patton Lane, elderly female with medical emergency, Lifeguard also en route.

5:27 p.m. – Quitman County requesting assistance with house fire that is threatening church next door.

7:39 p.m. – Bradford St., 70 year old male, possible stroke.

7:41 p.m. – Ozbirn St., 60 year old female with diabetic emergency.

Aug. 14

1:39 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 73 year old female has fallen and injured her head.

9:59 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

1:30 p.m. – Cracker Barrel, subject is having a seizure, Lifeguard also en route.

11:17 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Aug. 15

8:13 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Kelly’s One Stop, gas leak reported.

12:49 p.m. – Van Voris, male subject having double vision and seeing spots.