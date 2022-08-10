Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 25

Crystal Ann Anthony, 244 Joe Dettor Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Melvin Terrell Salter, Jr., 1165 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with manslaughter.

Sammie James Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with 2nd degree murder.

Jonisha Shenell Wells, 351 Lamb Ext., Crowder, charged with disturbing the peace.

Kymbreana Deporschea Watson, 120 4th St., Crowder, charged with disturbing the peace.

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Richard Edward Lipford, 107B Nikki Dr., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court.

July 26

Alonza Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Herman Joe Taylor, 204 Line St., Senatobia, charged with violation of parole.

Kelandra Laterica Burdette, 406 Alcorn St., Sardis, charged with cell phone harassment.

Javin Oneal Moore, 101 Rebecca Rd., Collins, held for Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

July 27

James Calvin Robertson, 1044 Alonzo Gibson Rd., Sardis, charged with improper equipment, no insurance, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Jalanie Antionette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tylan Devon Ellis, 205D Lester St., Batesville, charged with burglary, armed robbery, and grand larceny.

Anthony Fitzgerald Love, 1101 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

July 28

William Newton Davis, Jr., 321 Fredonia Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Quendravious Davonta Taylor, 311 Willa St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (failure to pay).

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

July 29

Baker William Lachance, 117 S. Hwy. 7W, Apt. B, Oxford, charged with DUI.

July 30

Zakiya Nicole Norwood, 230 Dunson Ave.,Crowder, charged with simple domestic assault.

Levi McKinney, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct / failure to comply.

Gwendolynn Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

James Anthony Ladd, 1105B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting, speeding, and driving while license suspended.

Kayla Annette Mitchell, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, charged with simple assault on a minor.

July 31

Tia Shan’e Doyle, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, charged with making telephone threats.

Joseph Walton Windham, 71 Bethany Church Rd., Merigold, charged with disturbance of a business.

Devons Edward Harmon, no address listed, charged with assault on a minor.

David Moor Russell, 2446 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a business and assault on a minor.

Russell Dalton Cook, 1350 Old Hwy. 61, Lyon, charged with public drunkenness, disturbance of a business, and disorderly conduct / failure to comply.

Andre Lewayne Burton, 114 Hudson St., Senatobia, charged with burglary, possession of a firearm, and driving while license suspended.

Aug. 1

Brittney Nicole Strunk, 6480 Birchfield Circle, Horn Lake, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Transported to DeSoto County.

Kenterrius Dewayne Tucker, 24037 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Erick Dewayne Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

David Allen Atkinson, 46 Dead End Cove, Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Aug. 2

Shun Derell Stevenson, 25527 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Trekeyvia Treshun Nelson, 13 Ernestine Rd., Sardis, held for questioning.

Ashley Pascal Carpenter, 10064 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jamie Danielle Carpenter, 10 Tuscahoma Church Rd., Holcomb, charged with shoplifting.

Aug. 3

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Dennis C. Henderson, 25152 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Pratraivious Devon Burton, 504 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aug. 4

Valarie Chris King, 1448 Alderson Rd., Dundee, charged with contempt of court.

Markevious Q. Robinson, 195 Browning St., Batesville, charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joe Bernie Neal, 1083 Travis Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and careless driving.

Kevin Likeith Myers, 619 West Pearl St., Grenada, charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, held for investigation.

Edward Desun Ford, 949B Wells Ext., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Aug. 5

Nicholas Lyndal Seymour, 541 CR 551, Como, charged with DUI, failure to yield, careless driving, and trespassing.

Keontray Jamon Jackson, 278C Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license, three counts of seatbelt violation, no insurance, and three counts of child restraint violation.

Bobby Frantrell Boyce, 1396 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to comply, failure to stop for blue lights, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Lavonzelle Hill, 312 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with disturbing the peace.

Latoya Milan, 312 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with disturbing the peace.

Timothy Wade Gray, 47 CR 470, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Terry Dewayne Butts, 3133 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Aug. 6

Alisha Bright Smith, 1034C Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Vicki Lynn Rogers, 891 Jones Rd., Lambert, charged with shoplifting.

Ruben Silva Martinez, 334 Freeway, Apt. 8, Oxford, charged with DUI.

Richard Roy Galloway, 4765 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, arrested on a bench warrant.

Willie McBrayer, Jr., 221 Division St., Como, charged with driving while license suspended.

Dundrygus Martinez Henderson, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and improper equipment.

Tyler Lee Nash, 497 Hwy. 6W, Pontotoc, charged with BUI refusal.

Aug. 7

Joseph Allen Parker, 921 Washington Cove Way, Indianapolis, IN, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 124 Cross Creek Dr., Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.