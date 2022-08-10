MAS Scholarship Winner

Jordan Franklin was recently named as the 2022 recipient of Panola County’s Employee Scholarship, sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. The local board each year awards scholarship money to a family member of a county employee who will be entering college. Franklin is pictured with Board President Cole Flint and her mother, Rebecca Allen, who works as a dispatcher in the county Emergency Operations department. Franklin is a graduate of South Panola High School and will be attending Northwest Community College in the fall.