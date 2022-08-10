Grief recovery group sessions planned

Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Staff reports

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Weekly sessions will be held each Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 305 Keating Road in Batesville.  

 GriefShare is a video series which features several of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery. 

The video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video. The 13-week sessions include topics such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” “Guilt and Anger” and more.  

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

For more information, contact Dr. Paul Middleton at 662-563-7422. 

This group is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church and The Jennifer Hargett Foundation. 

 

More News

MAS Scholarship Winner

Property Transfers

Panola County Jail Log

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow