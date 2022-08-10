Catherine Virginia “Ginny” Kilgore, 74, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will be announced when finalized.

Ginny was a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and worked for over forty years for North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in Oxford. Ginny was also an associate professor at Ole Miss where she taught law classes for the last several years.

Ginny leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 53 years, Rance Kilgore, her sister, Evelyn Nickerson, of Gulfport, MS, her brother, Rev. George Purnell, of Evansville, IN, and her aunt, Gerry Ofield, of Rockdale, TX.

