Catherine Virginia “Ginny” Kilgore, 74

Published 8:33 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Staff reports

Catherine Virginia “Ginny” Kilgore, 74, of Oxford,  passed away Tuesday, Aug.  9, 2022 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will be announced when finalized.

Ginny was a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and worked for over forty years for North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in Oxford. Ginny was also an associate professor at Ole Miss where she taught law classes for the last several years.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Ginny leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 53 years, Rance Kilgore, her sister, Evelyn Nickerson, of Gulfport, MS, her brother, Rev. George Purnell, of Evansville, IN, and her aunt, Gerry Ofield, of Rockdale, TX.

Wells Funeral Home of Batesville has been entrusted with the care of the family.

More Obituaries

Cosby Brett Ballard

Bennie Irby, Jr., 52

LaWanda Gail Franklin Holcomb, 61

James Caldwell Webb, Sr., 95

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow