Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Aug. 2

4:13 a.m – Morningside Ln., fire alarm.

6:02 p.m. – Bates St., lift assist needed.

6:46 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

9:27 p.m. – I-55 Northbound at Batesville exit, one car crash, vehicle is smoking.

Aug. 3

1:04 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 81 year old female heart racing.

7:41 p.m. – Bates St., elderly man has fallen with injuries.

Aug. 4

4:40 a.m. – Hickory Ln., elderly man needs lift assist.

12:02 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 81 year old male in the road and cannot move, Lifeguard on site.

7:14 p.m. – Deaton Dr., female cannot breathe, age unknown.

7:53 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 61 year old male has stopped breathing.

Aug. 5

2:24 a.m. – Redbud Dr., 70 year old male has fallen and needs assistance.

7:37 a.m. – Keating Rd., four car accident, unknown injuries.

11:31 a.m. – West St., person having a seizure.

1:52 p.m. – Patton Lane, lift assist needed.

3:11 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller says neighbor left leaves burning.

Aug. 6

1:29 a.m. – Power Drive, Days Inn, 76 year old female needs medical attention.

10:03 a.m. – Hickory Lane, lift assist needed.

10:47 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female needs medical attention.

10:31 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Good Hope Rd., brush fire.

10:46 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Morris Lane, car accident involving a motorcycle.

Aug. 8

2:25 a.m. – Warner St., 22 year old male says he can’t move.

1:15 p.m. – Skyline Motel, male subject complaining of chest pain, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.

4:51 p.m. – Bates St., 94 year old male subject needs lift assist.