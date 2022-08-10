Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Aug. 2
4:13 a.m – Morningside Ln., fire alarm.
6:02 p.m. – Bates St., lift assist needed.
6:46 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.
9:27 p.m. – I-55 Northbound at Batesville exit, one car crash, vehicle is smoking.
Aug. 3
1:04 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 81 year old female heart racing.
7:41 p.m. – Bates St., elderly man has fallen with injuries.
Aug. 4
4:40 a.m. – Hickory Ln., elderly man needs lift assist.
12:02 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 81 year old male in the road and cannot move, Lifeguard on site.
7:14 p.m. – Deaton Dr., female cannot breathe, age unknown.
7:53 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, 61 year old male has stopped breathing.
Aug. 5
2:24 a.m. – Redbud Dr., 70 year old male has fallen and needs assistance.
7:37 a.m. – Keating Rd., four car accident, unknown injuries.
11:31 a.m. – West St., person having a seizure.
1:52 p.m. – Patton Lane, lift assist needed.
3:11 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller says neighbor left leaves burning.
Aug. 6
1:29 a.m. – Power Drive, Days Inn, 76 year old female needs medical attention.
10:03 a.m. – Hickory Lane, lift assist needed.
10:47 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female needs medical attention.
10:31 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Good Hope Rd., brush fire.
10:46 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Morris Lane, car accident involving a motorcycle.
Aug. 8
2:25 a.m. – Warner St., 22 year old male says he can’t move.
1:15 p.m. – Skyline Motel, male subject complaining of chest pain, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.
4:51 p.m. – Bates St., 94 year old male subject needs lift assist.