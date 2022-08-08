James Caldwell Webb, Sr., 95. of Batesville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Azalea Commons of Batesville. He was born in McComb on April 4, 1927, to Lottie Clyde Mars and Lucious Monroe Webb.

Mr. Webb was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for forty-seven years and was a member for seventeen years of the Byrum Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid football fan of the South Panola Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels. Mr. Webb was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II and the Korean War. He loved gardening and enjoyed country music and chocolate ice cream. He was also a great storyteller. Mr. Webb never met a stranger and was well liked and respected by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his three daughters, Pamela Webb (Jim) and Rebecca Diane Webb Pinkard, all of Batesville and Donna Gale Webb Ray (Todd), of Southaven; seven grandchildren and one, great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Elmore Webb; one son, James C. “Jimmy” Webb; one sister, Mary Louise Daniels, and his parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-3:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery, immediately following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Bynum Fire Department or Good Hope Cemetery Fund. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.