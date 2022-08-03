Christmas Shoebox workshops to be held

A workshop extravaganza is planned for August 13 at Friendship Baptist Church in Grenada. A project leader workshop will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Nina Bolton, regional director for the Delta Hills region will present her visit to Africa where she participated in a shoebox distribution. Open to all interested. Door prizes will be given.

A project leader workshop will be held August 27, 10 – 11:30 am at Riverside Baptist Church in Clarksdale. There will be suggestions and handouts for project leaders. Door prizes will be given.