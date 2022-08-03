Christmas Shoebox workshops to be held

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Staff reports

A workshop extravaganza is planned for August 13 at Friendship Baptist Church in Grenada.  A project leader workshop will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 am. Nina Bolton, regional director for the Delta Hills region will present her visit to Africa where she participated in a shoebox distribution.  Open to all interested.  Door prizes will be given. 

A project leader workshop will be held August 27, 10 – 11:30 am at Riverside Baptist Church in Clarksdale.  There will be suggestions and handouts for project leaders.  Door prizes will be given.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Could we reach out and touch a hand?

Q&A with Physician Assistant Ashley Roberson 

    Rwanda Remembered

Snakes on a Fence Part 2

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow