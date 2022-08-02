Voting starts for Best of the Best in Panola County 2022

Staff Report

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Best of the Best contest as Panolians weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places. This year, we expect record turn-out as people again make their voices heard.

The voting phase of Best of The Best Panola County 2022 goes through Sept. 3. Voting can be done online or by mailing in an official printed ballot from the newspaper. Mail in ballots must be received by Aug 31. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of The Best 2022 will be announced to the public in the September 28, 2022 edition of The Panolian and will also be online on The Panolian website.

You can nominate and vote for your favorite businesses now by mailing in the printed ballot or by voting online at www.panolian.com/contest-best-2022