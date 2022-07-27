South Panola 1971 Class Reunion

History was made on Saturday, July 16, when more than 30 students from the 1971 graduating class of

South Panola High School gathered for a reunion luncheon 51st anniversary for that groundbreaking class.

For the first time since 1971, black and white classmates from the SPHS Class of ’71 planned a reunion

together.

The luncheon was held at the Batesville Civic Center. The 1970-71 school year marked the first

full year of total desegregation in Mississippi public schools.

Approximately 300 students graduated from South Panola in 1971, a school year that also represented

several other firsts for the school. Coach Ronald “Runt” McMinn was in attendance and stated that “the

South Panola Tigers won their first football championship (Delta Valley Conference), and the boys’

basketball team went to the state playoffs for the first time. The girls’ basketball team won the state

championship, the baseball team won the North half championship and the Track team won several state

awards.”

During the luncheon, the Class of ’71 announced a $250 donation to Hope Mentoring Organization, a

non-profit partnership of local mentoring groups that seek to positively impact the lives of Batesville area

youth.