Snake on a fence

By RICKY SWINDLE

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy friends!

We say Happy Halloween in October, Happy Thanksgiving in November and Merry Christmas in December but in July we say “Hot enough for ya?”.

I had the great Country singer Mark Chestnut sign my copy of his hit song “Too Cold At Home” a few years back when he played at Springfest.

A nice 45 record in it’s original jacket that I bought when it came out in 1990 and he told me he didn’t even own one like that. I told him you don’t own this one either buddy just sign it for me and he did.

It still resides, along with a picture of him signing it for me, on the east wall of the Dewdrop Inn.

There’s several great lines in that song with my favorite being “These old dog days of Summer, Lord, I’ll be glad when they’re gone”. A lot of truth in that old boy’s penmanship that still stands factual every July and August in Mississippi.