MHSSA pushes back start time for high school football games due to heat

Published 11:05 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff reports

The MHSAA Executive Committee met on July 26 to address recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and coaches.

High school varsity football games through the month of September will begin at 7:30 p.m. This will put them in line with the heat timeout, and allows teams to warm-up later in the day when the heat index begins to drop.
Middle school, 9th, grade and J.V games can still be played earlier but it is suggested that schools can change these times to begin later in the afternoon as needed.

