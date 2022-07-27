Margaret Toedy Newsom Duke, formerly of Batesville, died on Friday, July 15, 2022. Toedy was the daughter of long time pastor Rev Mike L Newsom, who founded and pastored the First Pentecostal Church of Batesville for over 30 years. Her mother, Jewel Newsom, was on staff as a head nurse for the Batesville General Hospital during the 1960’s thru the 1980’s. Toedy was an accomplished and talented songwriter who wrote and recorded hundreds of songs sung by various artists from all over the United States. Her song “His Voice” was recorded by world renowned televangelist Rev Jimmy Swaggart and heard by millions of people. Her song “I hope we walk the last mile together” was recorded by several singing groups, and was a number one hit for several gospel groups. Toedy is survived by a sister Mary Dyson, who has been a property owner in Batesville for many years, and who also was the first secretary for the former governor of Mississippi, Cliff Finch. She will be missed by her husband, HK Duke, her many grandkids, nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends and admirers. Her favorite nephew was Rusty Dyson, as she stated many times.