Homecoming, Peaches and Blessing of the Backpacks

By DONNA TRAYWICK

Mt. Olivet News

I attended Black Jack homecoming and wrote about it last week, but gave the impression it was Mt Olivet since I write the Mt Olivet news. When the paper came and I realized the mistake, I was on my phone over 3 hours. All of my friends and my pastor helped through Facebook. We got everybody notified. Things turned out well

I saw so many that had moved away and came back for this special day. Jane Phelps Seay had lived in Texas for many years. She has moved back to Southaven. She grew up in the Black Jack community and went to Black Jack Church all of their life. Brothers Ken and Lee Phelps who were around LaDonna’s age were also there.

LaDonna was taken to Black Jack since she was three weeks old. I am excited that she and Grey are moving back to Batesville. They are building a new house on the Traywick property that has been in the Traywick family since 1891.

Our sympathy goes out to the family of Laura South who passed away last week. She lived in our community. Her service was held at Pilgrims Rest Baptist on Hwy 315.

I visited with Bro Doug Pepper one day last week. He was our former pastor at Mt Olivet. He actively grows produce and visits the farmers markets In Batesville, Oxford and Pontotoc. I got some delicious tomatoes and square from him.

Todd Franklins’s peaches are in. He is selling them across the street from Popeyes. He also goes to the Oxford Farmers Market.

Lynda Browning Davis was home to visit her mother Elizabeth Browning recently. She made some delicious peach ice cream. Jane Browning Carr and friend were also here. Although Georgia is considered the Peach State, Lunda carried “Todd peaches” back to Georgia.

Sunday morning before the 11:00 service, Shady Grove Baptist on Shady Grove Road will have a “Blessing of the Backpacks”. Children are to bring their backpacks or their diaper bags if they go to day care for a blessing ceremony. I think this is one of the sweetest ceremonies that children of all ages can be involved in.

On the fifth Sunday night, July 31 Shady Grove will have a “Fifth Sunday Singing”. It will feature Pam Gardner and her group called, “Still Blessed”. The program starts at 6 p.m. with ice cream and fellowship to follow. Everyone is invited to attend.

I am so happy to get news from my surrounding area. I don’t even know when the Mt Olivet community ends and others start. I remember playing the piano at a brush arbor at Shady Grove when I was ten or eleven years old. I would like for someone who has the history of the church to please let me know the date when the church was organized. I am thinking there are graves older than that. I would love to know. Call or text Donna @901-828-8824