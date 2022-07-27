Free COVID-19 test now available at MS Health Departments

Published 10:15 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff reports

Cutline: A doctor takes a throat swab from a patient to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo © Can Stock Photo/gajdamak) Alt text: Medical worker in protective workwear takes a throat swab from a male patient.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale.

Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.

If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

 

More Top Stories

Peggy Walker says goodbye

Williams earns place in Rural Physicians program

Leading Panola to better health: New CEO Ware touts benefits of local hospital

County land board allows rubbish pit

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow