Batesville Stars finished in third place in the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff reports

submitted

The 6U Batesville Stars finished in third place out of 15 teams in the Dizzy Dean World Series at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven. Team members include: First Row: Buster Bell, Duke Bell, Myles Bright, Mathis Roberts Ezra Carpenter and Cooper Miles.

Middle Row: Tristian Spearman, Clarence Hollins, Judd Jones, Slates Elliot, Mason Wright and Thomas Burnett. Back Row: (Coaches) Haylie Bell, Brent Roberts, Brandon Burnett, Nate Bell and Clarence Hollins. Elliot and Roberts were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

MHSSA pushes back start time for high school football games due to heat

Dizzy Dean World Series MVP

Stars Are World Series Champs

Darrell Henderson Receives Plaque

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow