Batesville Stars finished in third place in the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven

The 6U Batesville Stars finished in third place out of 15 teams in the Dizzy Dean World Series at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven. Team members include: First Row: Buster Bell, Duke Bell, Myles Bright, Mathis Roberts Ezra Carpenter and Cooper Miles.

Middle Row: Tristian Spearman, Clarence Hollins, Judd Jones, Slates Elliot, Mason Wright and Thomas Burnett. Back Row: (Coaches) Haylie Bell, Brent Roberts, Brandon Burnett, Nate Bell and Clarence Hollins. Elliot and Roberts were named to the All-Tournament Team.