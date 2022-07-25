

Ira Harrison (Harry) Moore, M.D, Austin, TX, (Batesville, MS) formerly of Atmore, Alabama, Functional Medicine physician with FORUM HEALTH, Austin, passed away on July 4, 2022, from cancer of the brain. He was sixty-nine years old.

Dr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ben J. Moore and Frances Legge Moore and an older brother Mr. Robert (Bobby) Warren Moore, (Caroline Moore, Horn Lake, MS) all of Batesville, Mississippi.

He is survived by his spouse of forty-five years Joanne Owen Moore (Clinton, MS), his six children: Allison (Doug) English, Atlanta, GA, Lauren (Matt) Brownfield, Austin, TX, Sarah (Rob) Lee, Katy, TX, Owen (Mary Catherine) Moore, Hoover, AL, Melissa Moore of Austin, TX, Emily (Chris) Espinosa of Manor, TX and thirteen grandchildren.

Dr. Moore attended South Panola Hight School in Batesville, MS, where he played as offensive guard and kicker for the 1970 Delta Valley championship football team. He graduated in 1971. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in biology with honors and distinction from Rhodes College, Memphis, Tennessee (1975), he went on to study medicine at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, MS, where he met his wife Joanne. They were married on December 18, 1976 in the Old Chapel on the Mississippi College campus.

Dr. Moore graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine in 1979, and completed the Tuscaloosa Family Medicine Residency Program at The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (1979-1982). One of his cherished memories was being on the sidelines as one of the team doctors for Coach Bear Bryant’s 315th career win.